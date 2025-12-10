Left Menu

Putin and Prabowo Strengthen Ties Amid Global South Strategy

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto discuss enhancing military ties and nuclear energy cooperation. Amid Western sanctions, Russia aims to strengthen relations with Indonesia as part of its Global South strategy. The leaders also addressed issues related to agriculture, wheat exports, and nuclear energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 17:04 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin

In a significant diplomatic move, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed satisfaction with the growing military collaboration between Russia and Indonesia during a meeting with President Prabowo Subianto at the Kremlin. Putin highlighted Russia's eagerness to assist Indonesia in the field of nuclear energy.

The discussion marks the second meeting between the two leaders this year, reflecting Russia's strategic interest in deepening ties with the Global South, especially as the nation faces Western sanctions due to its ongoing conflict in Ukraine. During their talks, Prabowo praised the robust relationship between the two nations, extending an invitation for Putin to visit Indonesia.

The summit also touched on economic matters, including a slight dip in Russian wheat exports to Indonesia and potential partnerships in the agricultural sector. With plans to diversify wheat exports to Asia, Russia also welcomed the extension of safety certificates for its grains by Indonesia's Quarantine Agency, allowing further shipments in the coming months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

