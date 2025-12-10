Left Menu

Leopard Sighting Sparks Public Alert in Maharashtra's Beed District

A leopard and two cubs have been sighted on the Doithan-Ashti road in Beed district, Maharashtra, prompting forest officials to issue a public safety alert. Citizens are advised to avoid nighttime outings as the wildlife can pose risks. Authorities ensure measures for public safety are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 10-12-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 17:03 IST
In Beed district of Maharashtra, forest officials have issued an alert following the sighting of a leopard accompanied by two cubs on the Doithan-Ashti road. The incident was captured in a video that has since gone viral, capturing public attention.

Range Forest Officer Amol Munde confirmed the sighting occurred near Kinhi village. He urged residents of surrounding areas, including Beedsangavi, Kohini, Bavi, and Darewadi, to avoid venturing out late at night to prevent any potential conflicts with the wild animals.

Munde assured the public that adequate measures are being implemented to safeguard the community, emphasizing the need for caution and cooperation from local citizens.

