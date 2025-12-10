Leopard Sighting Sparks Public Alert in Maharashtra's Beed District

In Beed district of Maharashtra, forest officials have issued an alert following the sighting of a leopard accompanied by two cubs on the Doithan-Ashti road. The incident was captured in a video that has since gone viral, capturing public attention.

Range Forest Officer Amol Munde confirmed the sighting occurred near Kinhi village. He urged residents of surrounding areas, including Beedsangavi, Kohini, Bavi, and Darewadi, to avoid venturing out late at night to prevent any potential conflicts with the wild animals.

Munde assured the public that adequate measures are being implemented to safeguard the community, emphasizing the need for caution and cooperation from local citizens.