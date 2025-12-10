Left Menu

Italian Cuisine Secures Its Place as a UNESCO Cultural Treasure

UNESCO acknowledges Italian cuisine as part of the world's intangible cultural heritage, celebrating the traditions and communal rituals of Italian cooking. The recognition underscores the cultural significance of Italy's culinary practices, joining other national cuisines in this esteemed category.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 10-12-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 16:26 IST
Italian Cuisine Secures Its Place as a UNESCO Cultural Treasure
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italian cuisine's global acclaim received a monumental boost as UNESCO included it in its 'intangible' cultural heritage list. This accolade pays homage to Italian culinary rituals cherished worldwide, like making tortellini and gathering for Sunday lunches. These practices reflect Italy's cultural depth, similar to its ancient landmarks on the UNESCO list.

The UNESCO designation highlights not just recipes but the cultural rituals embedded within Italian cooking and dining traditions. Such traditions include family dinners and the wisdom shared from grandmothers to grandchildren, signifying a cultural heritage steeped in love and care.

This recent recognition aligns Italian cuisine with other notable culinary traditions worldwide, like the French gastronomic meal, emphasizing Italy's sustainable, regionally diverse, and bioculturally rich food practices. The announcement was celebrated in Italy, enhancing national pride and likely boosting tourism and educational initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
2
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025