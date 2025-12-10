Left Menu

Italy's Culinary Tradition Gains UNESCO Recognition: A Boost for Tourism

UNESCO has recognized Italy's national cuisine as an 'intangible cultural heritage,' highlighting the country's rich cookery traditions. This acknowledgment is expected to bolster tourism significantly. Other traditions, like Diwali and Iceland's swimming culture, were also added to UNESCO's list during a session in New Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 16:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a historic move, UNESCO has formally recognized Italy's national cuisine as an 'intangible cultural heritage,' a testament to the country's rich and diverse culinary traditions. The decision, which was made at a UNESCO meeting in New Delhi, is expected to significantly boost Italy's tourism industry.

Held at the iconic 17th-century Red Fort in Delhi, the UNESCO panel's session also honored other cultural traditions, including the Hindu festival of Diwali and Iceland's swimming pool culture. Italy's diverse food culture is portrayed as a fusion of various influences, from Lombardy's ossobuco to Puglia's orecchiette con cime di rapa.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed pride in the recognition, emphasizing its role in enhancing and protecting authentic Italian culinary products from imitations. Industry experts anticipate that the UNESCO accolade could increase tourism by up to 8% in the next two years, adding 18 million overnight stays.

(With inputs from agencies.)

