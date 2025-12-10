Italy's Culinary Tradition Gains UNESCO Recognition: A Boost for Tourism

In a historic move, UNESCO has formally recognized Italy's national cuisine as an 'intangible cultural heritage,' a testament to the country's rich and diverse culinary traditions. The decision, which was made at a UNESCO meeting in New Delhi, is expected to significantly boost Italy's tourism industry.

Held at the iconic 17th-century Red Fort in Delhi, the UNESCO panel's session also honored other cultural traditions, including the Hindu festival of Diwali and Iceland's swimming pool culture. Italy's diverse food culture is portrayed as a fusion of various influences, from Lombardy's ossobuco to Puglia's orecchiette con cime di rapa.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed pride in the recognition, emphasizing its role in enhancing and protecting authentic Italian culinary products from imitations. Industry experts anticipate that the UNESCO accolade could increase tourism by up to 8% in the next two years, adding 18 million overnight stays.

(With inputs from agencies.)