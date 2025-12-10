Left Menu

Shubman Gill: Balancing Tradition and T20's Aggression

Shubman Gill adapts his cricket technique from unorthodox to classical as he navigates between T20 Internationals and Test cricket. Despite vice-captaincy and high hopes, his T20I performances lag behind. With limited time for adjustments, his classical style challenges India's aggressive T20 strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 18:10 IST
In the ever-evolving world of cricket, Shubman Gill finds himself at a crossroads, navigating the transition from an unorthodox to a more classical playing technique. This shift, aimed at enhancing his performance across formats, has yet to yield the desired impact in T20 Internationals. Despite being named vice-captain of Team India, his modest performance in T20Is remains a concern.

The young cricketer's challenge is amplified by the tightly packed cricket calendar, which allows little room for technical adjustments. His classical approach, while tailored for Tests, conflicts with India's aggressive T20 strategy—a tactic designed to encourage freedom and expression on the field.

As the T20 World Cup approaches, Gill is under pressure to rediscover his explosive form. Likely to come under the watchful eye of mentors like Gautam Gambhir, Gill's next few games will be crucial in re-aligning his technique to match the demands of the shorter format, ensuring his status as a cricketing mainstay.

