Delhi's Transformation: Viksit Delhi, Viksit Tourism

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has unveiled an ambitious plan to enhance the capital's global image and bolster its tourism by tackling long-standing systemic issues.

Gupta's campaign, titled 'Viksit Delhi, Viksit Tourism,' underscores the government's steadfast commitment to establishing Delhi as a premier international destination.

Recent governance reforms aim to dismantle bureaucratic barriers, streamlining processes for businesses and fostering growth in the tourism sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)