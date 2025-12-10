Left Menu

Delhi's Transformation: Viksit Delhi, Viksit Tourism

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced significant reforms aimed at transforming the city's image and boosting tourism. Highlighting systemic changes, she mentioned the removal of longstanding bottlenecks, simplifying business protocols, and enhancing governance, reflecting the government's vision for a world-class capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 14:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has unveiled an ambitious plan to enhance the capital's global image and bolster its tourism by tackling long-standing systemic issues.

Gupta's campaign, titled 'Viksit Delhi, Viksit Tourism,' underscores the government's steadfast commitment to establishing Delhi as a premier international destination.

Recent governance reforms aim to dismantle bureaucratic barriers, streamlining processes for businesses and fostering growth in the tourism sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

