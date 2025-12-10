Left Menu

Elan Epic Mall Hosts Star-Studded Launch of Ajit Navraj Hans' Debut Book

Elan Group, in collaboration with Invincible Publishers, celebrated the launch of Ajit Navraj Hans' debut book, 'The Art of Doing Nothing Right,' at Elan Epic Mall. The event highlighted community, creativity, and cultural exchange, featuring prominent personalities from various fields. The book focuses on imperfection and authenticity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 10-12-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 17:57 IST
Elan Epic Mall Hosts Star-Studded Launch of Ajit Navraj Hans' Debut Book
book

Gurugram's Elan Epic Mall witnessed a significant cultural event with the launch of 'The Art of Doing Nothing Right' by Ajit Navraj Hans, hosted by Elan Group in partnership with Invincible Publishers. The book encourages readers to embrace imperfections and authenticity, adding depth to India's non-fiction landscape.

The event was attended by notable figures, including music icons Daler Mehndi and Hans Raj Hans, enhancing its celebratory atmosphere. The launch also showcased exclusive covers for upcoming titles by Evan Singh Luthra and Bhavana Singh, broadening the evening's creative scope.

Organizers highlighted the cultural significance of the launch, emphasizing Elan Epic Mall's role as a destination for enriching experiences. With this event, Elan Group reiterated its commitment to fostering cultural exchange and supporting diverse voices in contemporary storytelling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
2
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025