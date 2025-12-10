Elan Epic Mall Hosts Star-Studded Launch of Ajit Navraj Hans' Debut Book

Gurugram's Elan Epic Mall witnessed a significant cultural event with the launch of 'The Art of Doing Nothing Right' by Ajit Navraj Hans, hosted by Elan Group in partnership with Invincible Publishers. The book encourages readers to embrace imperfections and authenticity, adding depth to India's non-fiction landscape.

The event was attended by notable figures, including music icons Daler Mehndi and Hans Raj Hans, enhancing its celebratory atmosphere. The launch also showcased exclusive covers for upcoming titles by Evan Singh Luthra and Bhavana Singh, broadening the evening's creative scope.

Organizers highlighted the cultural significance of the launch, emphasizing Elan Epic Mall's role as a destination for enriching experiences. With this event, Elan Group reiterated its commitment to fostering cultural exchange and supporting diverse voices in contemporary storytelling.

(With inputs from agencies.)