Cherished Memories: Jaideep Ahlawat on Sharing Screen with Legend Dharmendra

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat recounts his memorable experience of working with veteran actor Dharmendra in the war drama 'Ikkis.' Ahlawat describes Dharmendra as having a childlike and jovial presence on set. Dharmendra, who recently passed away, plays the role of Brigadier ML Khetarpal in the upcoming film, releasing December 25.

Updated: 10-12-2025 18:06 IST
Jaideep Ahlawat
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat recently expressed profound admiration for the late iconic actor Dharmendra, with whom he shared the screen in Sriram Raghavan's forthcoming war drama, 'Ikkis.' Ahlawat cherishes the experience, describing Dharmendra as possessing a childlike and jovial essence that deeply influenced the set's atmosphere.

In an appearance at the Agenda Aaj Tak, Ahlawat reflected on his time working with the revered film star, who passed away at 89. Ahlawat joined the project with great enthusiasm, largely because of Dharmendra's involvement, particularly noting a cherished encounter where his own father met his idol, resulting in an unforgettable moment.

'Ikkis' features Agastya Nanda as Arun Khetarpal, a Param Vir Chakra awardee, with Dharmendra portraying Brigadier ML Khetarpal. As the December 25 release draws near, Ahlawat remains grateful for his scenes with Dharmendra, viewing them as timeless memories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

