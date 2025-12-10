Left Menu

Revisiting Heroics: The 1971 IAF Aerial Spectacle

The Indian Air Force commemorated India's victory in the 1971 India-Pakistan War with a grand aerial display in Assam. Key missions like the Tangail Airdrop and Meghna River Crossing were recreated, highlighting the IAF's operational prowess. The event also featured a seminar and a historical exhibition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 21:00 IST
Revisiting Heroics: The 1971 IAF Aerial Spectacle
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Air Force commemorated the 1971 India-Pakistan War's historic missions with an aerial spectacle in Assam. The showcase featured key operations like the Tangail Airdrop and Meghna River Crossing.

Hosted at the Air Force Station, Mohanbari, the event paid tribute to the bravery of the Indian armed forces. It highlighted various aircraft, including the Su-30 MKI and Chinook, performing simulated tasks from the war.

Attended by Air Chief Marshal A P Singh and other dignitaries, the event also included a seminar on wartime air operations and an exhibition with archival photographs, celebrating India's decisive triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
2
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
3
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
4
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025