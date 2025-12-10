Revisiting Heroics: The 1971 IAF Aerial Spectacle

The Indian Air Force commemorated the 1971 India-Pakistan War's historic missions with an aerial spectacle in Assam. The showcase featured key operations like the Tangail Airdrop and Meghna River Crossing.

Hosted at the Air Force Station, Mohanbari, the event paid tribute to the bravery of the Indian armed forces. It highlighted various aircraft, including the Su-30 MKI and Chinook, performing simulated tasks from the war.

Attended by Air Chief Marshal A P Singh and other dignitaries, the event also included a seminar on wartime air operations and an exhibition with archival photographs, celebrating India's decisive triumph.

