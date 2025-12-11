US Visa Waiver Travel: New Scrutiny on Social Media and Family Background

Foreign travellers to the United States, who traditionally bypass visa requirements, might soon face stricter scrutiny. The Department of Homeland Security has proposed collecting five years' worth of social media data and extensive personal history prior to travel approval as part of a new initiative to bolster security.

Specifically, this change targets individuals from countries participating in the Visa Waiver Programme, which typically allows for short visits without a visa. Unlike traditional visa procedures, these travellers do not require interviews at US embassies or consulates.

The policy aligns with efforts by the Trump administration to intensify monitoring of international visitors and immigrants. While a similar requirement already applies to travellers outside the Visa Waiver Programme, this expansion garners concern regarding privacy and free speech implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)