Left Menu

US Visa Waiver Travel: New Scrutiny on Social Media and Family Background

The US Department of Homeland Security is proposing new rules for Visa Waiver Programme travellers requiring five years' social media history and extensive family details. This heightened scrutiny aligns with an executive order by former President Trump to enhance security checks and prevent potential threats. Public has 60 days for feedback.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-12-2025 04:42 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 04:42 IST
US Visa Waiver Travel: New Scrutiny on Social Media and Family Background
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Foreign travellers to the United States, who traditionally bypass visa requirements, might soon face stricter scrutiny. The Department of Homeland Security has proposed collecting five years' worth of social media data and extensive personal history prior to travel approval as part of a new initiative to bolster security.

Specifically, this change targets individuals from countries participating in the Visa Waiver Programme, which typically allows for short visits without a visa. Unlike traditional visa procedures, these travellers do not require interviews at US embassies or consulates.

The policy aligns with efforts by the Trump administration to intensify monitoring of international visitors and immigrants. While a similar requirement already applies to travellers outside the Visa Waiver Programme, this expansion garners concern regarding privacy and free speech implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

 India
2
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
3
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
4
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025