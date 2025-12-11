Left Menu

South Korean Oceans Minister Resigns Amid Allegations

South Korean Oceans Minister Chun Jae-soo plans to step down to focus on refuting claims of receiving illegal payments from the Unification Church. He denies the accusations, calling them false. The case ties into broader inquiries into political corruption linked to religious groups in South Korea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 04:43 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 04:43 IST
South Korean Oceans Minister Resigns Amid Allegations

South Korea's political landscape faces another upheaval as Oceans Minister Chun Jae-soo announced his decision to resign. The move aims to allow Chun to concentrate on refuting serious allegations that he received unlawful payments from the Unification Church, a claim he categorically denied on Thursday.

The controversy follows reports that suggested ties between Chun and the Unification Church, implicating him among several parliament members accused of corruption. These allegations come in light of broader investigations scrutinizing the connections between political figures and religious organizations.

The accusations against Chun coincide with the trial of Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja and Kim Keon Hee, wife of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, both facing corruption charges. President Lee Jae Myung has demanded thorough investigations into these alleged improper affiliations, emphasizing accountability irrespective of party alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

 India
2
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
3
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
4
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025