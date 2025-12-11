South Korean Oceans Minister Resigns Amid Allegations

South Korea's political landscape faces another upheaval as Oceans Minister Chun Jae-soo announced his decision to resign. The move aims to allow Chun to concentrate on refuting serious allegations that he received unlawful payments from the Unification Church, a claim he categorically denied on Thursday.

The controversy follows reports that suggested ties between Chun and the Unification Church, implicating him among several parliament members accused of corruption. These allegations come in light of broader investigations scrutinizing the connections between political figures and religious organizations.

The accusations against Chun coincide with the trial of Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja and Kim Keon Hee, wife of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, both facing corruption charges. President Lee Jae Myung has demanded thorough investigations into these alleged improper affiliations, emphasizing accountability irrespective of party alliances.

