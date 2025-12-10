The Controversial Legacy of 'Vande Mataram': A Symbol of Protest and Pride

In the Rajya Sabha, member Kapil Sibal spoke passionately about the layered history of 'Vande Mataram', emphasizing it as a symbol of both patriotism and protest against oppression. Sibal reminded the assembly of its historical context where freedom fighters, deemed terrorists by colonial powers, rallied behind it.

Sibal criticized the ruling party's current invocation of 'Vande Mataram', pointing to what he described as everyday atrocities. He recalled a 1998 incident involving the UP government's mandate of the anthem in schools, which led to an uproar until it was revoked by then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The session ended with contentious exchanges among members over protocol and past remarks by Congress leaders, reflecting the anthem's enduring ability to spark intense political discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)