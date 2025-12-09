Justice Delivered: ICC's Verdict on Darfur Atrocities

The International Criminal Court (ICC) handed down a 20-year prison sentence to Ali Muhammad Ali Abd-Al-Rahman, known as Ali Kushayb, a leader of the Janjaweed militia. Convicted of 27 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity, including murder and torture, he was found guilty of atrocities committed during Sudan's Darfur conflict.

The judges dismissed defense claims of Abd-Al-Rahman's limited authority, emphasizing his direct role in the crimes, including beating detainees to death with an axe. Despite seeking a life sentence, the prosecution described him as an 'axe murderer' and effective perpetrator, but the court's decision likely means he will spend the remainder of his life in prison.

This ruling concludes the ICC's inaugural trial focusing on the Darfur conflict, initiated by a rebellion in 2003 against the Sudanese government. With the ICC stepping in due to local judicial failures, this case highlights the ongoing struggles as fresh clashes erupted in 2023 between the Sudanese army and paramilitary forces linked to the Janjaweed.

(With inputs from agencies.)