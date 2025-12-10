Left Menu

Hornbill Festival: A Vibrant Intersection of Cultures and Aspirations

The 26th Hornbill Festival concluded in Kisama, showcasing cultural performances, music, arts, and tourism that attracted thousands of visitors. Deputy Chief Minister T R Zeliang emphasized its role in connecting cultures and generations. A new collaboration with Arunachal Pradesh was announced, and international representatives highlighted growing cultural ties.

The 26th edition of the Hornbill Festival concluded in a vibrant ceremony at the Naga Heritage Village, Kisama, marking the end of 10 days filled with diverse cultural performances, music, and tourism activities. Thousands of visitors both domestic and international participated in the festivities.

The festival ground became a collaborative hub where locals and tourists alike engaged in arts and crafts exhibitions, music—from traditional to contemporary—delicious cuisine, adventure sports, and cultural displays, now emblematic of this celebrated event.

During the closing ceremony, Deputy Chief Minister T R Zeliang reiterated the festival's significance as a gathering place for intersecting cultures and connecting generations. The synergy extended beyond Nagaland, with fresh collaborations announced with Arunachal Pradesh and international participation highlighting Nagaland's cultural allure.

