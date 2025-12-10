Uttarakhand's Green Light for Tourism Boost and Eco-Friendly Developments

In a bid to enhance tourism, the Uttarakhand cabinet has greenlit the use of agricultural land for resort construction without necessitating a land use change. This decision was made to boost tourism potential by easing regulations and standards similar to eco-resorts.

The cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, also decided to lower the required road width for resort access, stipulating six meters for hilly regions and nine meters for plains. Additionally, the state embraced green building standards by offering extra floor area ratio to align with central government guidelines.

Furthermore, the cabinet introduced the Uttarakhand Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Ordinance 2025, aiming to replace jail terms for minor offenses with enhanced fines. Infrastructure and transportation initiatives, like easing Dehradun's traffic congestion, were also on the agenda. Notably, the youth can look forward to free online coaching under the Chief Minister's Youth Future Building Scheme.

