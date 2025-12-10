Doctors Deliberate: Will Government's Offer Avert England's Medical Strike?

Resident doctors across England are currently weighing a recent governmental proposal meant to improve working conditions, with hopes of deterring a looming strike planned for later this month, according to the British Medical Association.

The BMA, which represents nearly half of the qualified physicians in England, announced a planned five-day walkout starting December 17 over discontent with pay and conditions. Although the government has proposed measures to increase training post access and cover mandatory exam fees, the offer does not include new pay adjustments.

BMA resident doctors' committee chair, Jack Fletcher, stated that a referendum would be held if members decide the offer is sufficient. However, Health Minister Wes Streeting has voiced frustration over the union's stance, urging them to consider the government's proposal, which he argues is beneficial for doctors.

