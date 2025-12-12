Left Menu

Thunderous Triumph: Oklahoma City's Record-Breaking NBA Quest

The Oklahoma City Thunder demolished the Phoenix Suns 138-89, marking their 24-1 start in the NBA season. The reigning event champions are poised to challenge Golden State's 73-9 record with a blend of exceptional talent and robust defense. Key players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 04:21 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 04:21 IST
Thunderous Triumph: Oklahoma City's Record-Breaking NBA Quest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Oklahoma City Thunder delivered a resounding victory over the Phoenix Suns, triumphantly scoring 138-89, and enhancing their stellar opening streak of the NBA season.

With their record now at 24-1, they have equaled the Golden State Warriors' historic 2015-16 start, driving them closer to potentially surpassing the unparalleled 73-9 benchmark. Thunder forward Jalen Williams remarked on the delight of winning as the team celebrated their franchise-record 16th consecutive victory.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, reigning MVP, led the team with 28 points, underscoring their formidable presence, bolstered by standout performances from emerging players and dependable defenses. The health of the team remains a key focus as they continue to chase history, undeterred by their ambitions amid a fast-paced, injury-riddled league. Next, the Thunder aims to continue their momentum in the NBA Cup semifinal against the San Antonio Spurs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pioneering Joint Surveillance: How Indonesia and Nepal Transform Public Health Systems

Mediterranean Fisheries Show Hope as Aquaculture Becomes the New Regional Power

How Smart Incentives Drive Financial Inclusion for Women-Led Businesses in Vietnam

Assam’s Digital Tax Reform Transforms Municipal Revenues and Urban Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025