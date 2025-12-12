Thunderous Triumph: Oklahoma City's Record-Breaking NBA Quest

The Oklahoma City Thunder delivered a resounding victory over the Phoenix Suns, triumphantly scoring 138-89, and enhancing their stellar opening streak of the NBA season.

With their record now at 24-1, they have equaled the Golden State Warriors' historic 2015-16 start, driving them closer to potentially surpassing the unparalleled 73-9 benchmark. Thunder forward Jalen Williams remarked on the delight of winning as the team celebrated their franchise-record 16th consecutive victory.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, reigning MVP, led the team with 28 points, underscoring their formidable presence, bolstered by standout performances from emerging players and dependable defenses. The health of the team remains a key focus as they continue to chase history, undeterred by their ambitions amid a fast-paced, injury-riddled league. Next, the Thunder aims to continue their momentum in the NBA Cup semifinal against the San Antonio Spurs.

