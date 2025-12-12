Left Menu

A Tribute to Savarkar: Statue Unveiling in Andaman

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat are in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands to unveil a statue of Vinayak Savarkar. They will attend various events, including releasing a song on Savarkar and Bhagwat's public address at the 'Virat Hindu Sammelan'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srivijayapuram | Updated: 12-12-2025 09:52 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 09:52 IST
A significant event is set to take place in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands as Union Home Minister Amit Shah and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat prepare to unveil a statue of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar on Friday.

The statue will be revealed at Beodnabad in South Andaman, with the ceremony slated for around 2.30 pm. The duo will also participate in the release of a song dedicated to Savarkar at the BR Ambedkar Institute of Technology.

On Friday evening, Amit Shah is expected to depart, while Bhagwat is scheduled to address the 'Virat Hindu Sammelan' at Netaji Stadium the next day, before attending another gathering on Sunday morning.

