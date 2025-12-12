Symphony Masala: A Cross-Cultural Musical Revolution

In a groundbreaking partnership, Juju Productions and Saregama India Ltd are set to release Symphony Masala, a collection reimagining iconic Bollywood classics through Western symphonic orchestras. This first-of-its-kind series is scheduled to debut on Saregama's official channel starting December 14.

Featuring renowned vocalist Anuradha Juju Palakurthi, along with Mithilesh Patankar and the Budapest Scoring Orchestra under the baton of conductor Peter Illenyi, Symphony Masala reinvents Indian melodies in a Western orchestral setup. The scores were crafted by an international team, including D J Sparr, Neville Franco, and others, before being mixed by Vijay Dayal.

The project represents a historic artistic leap, translating the oral traditions of Indian music into formal Western notation, allowing global musicians from various backgrounds to perform these works. Anuradha Juju Palakurthi, the visionary behind Juju Productions, emphasizes the project's goal of integrating Indian music into Western concert halls in an accessible, portable format.

(With inputs from agencies.)