Left Menu

Symphony Masala: A Cross-Cultural Musical Revolution

Juju Productions partners with Saregama India Ltd to release Symphony Masala, a groundbreaking series reimagining Bollywood classics with Western symphonic orchestras. Featuring vocalist Anuradha Juju Palakurthi and the Budapest Scoring Orchestra, the project melds Indian melodies with Western orchestration, welcoming musicians worldwide to explore this fusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Boston | Updated: 12-12-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 14:35 IST
Symphony Masala: A Cross-Cultural Musical Revolution
  • Country:
  • United States

In a groundbreaking partnership, Juju Productions and Saregama India Ltd are set to release Symphony Masala, a collection reimagining iconic Bollywood classics through Western symphonic orchestras. This first-of-its-kind series is scheduled to debut on Saregama's official channel starting December 14.

Featuring renowned vocalist Anuradha Juju Palakurthi, along with Mithilesh Patankar and the Budapest Scoring Orchestra under the baton of conductor Peter Illenyi, Symphony Masala reinvents Indian melodies in a Western orchestral setup. The scores were crafted by an international team, including D J Sparr, Neville Franco, and others, before being mixed by Vijay Dayal.

The project represents a historic artistic leap, translating the oral traditions of Indian music into formal Western notation, allowing global musicians from various backgrounds to perform these works. Anuradha Juju Palakurthi, the visionary behind Juju Productions, emphasizes the project's goal of integrating Indian music into Western concert halls in an accessible, portable format.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025