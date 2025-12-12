Left Menu

Bisleri Pioneers Mega Cleanliness Drive with KCEF to Champion Environmental Stewardship

Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. teamed up with Katalytic Charter Educational Foundation for a Mega Cleanliness Drive, engaging around 125 participants in collecting about 560 kg of waste over 11 km. The initiative supports building sustainable habits among students and reflects Bisleri's commitment to responsible plastic use and community involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 12-12-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 15:48 IST
Bisleri Pioneers Mega Cleanliness Drive with KCEF to Champion Environmental Stewardship
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., in collaboration with the Katalytic Charter Educational Foundation (KCEF), orchestrated a Mega Cleanliness Drive that demonstrated significant community engagement and environmental responsibility. Approximately 125 participants, including students, teachers, and volunteers, collected 560 kg of waste over an 11 km stretch, showcasing a productive partnership.

The initiative, attended by key figures like Mrs. Chimi Donka, Chief Education Officer, Gangtok District, exemplified how educational institutions can work hand in hand with businesses to promote long-term environmental habits. The event involved practical activities, discussions on plastic waste management, and distribution of cleanup kits, aiming to instill a sense of accountability among students.

Bisleri, a leading name in packaged drinking water, continues to champion sustainability and community participation as reflected in this drive. Through such initiatives, Bisleri underlines its commitment to sustainable practices and community well-being, aiming to inspire future generations in Sikkim and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025