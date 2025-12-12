Bisleri Pioneers Mega Cleanliness Drive with KCEF to Champion Environmental Stewardship

Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., in collaboration with the Katalytic Charter Educational Foundation (KCEF), orchestrated a Mega Cleanliness Drive that demonstrated significant community engagement and environmental responsibility. Approximately 125 participants, including students, teachers, and volunteers, collected 560 kg of waste over an 11 km stretch, showcasing a productive partnership.

The initiative, attended by key figures like Mrs. Chimi Donka, Chief Education Officer, Gangtok District, exemplified how educational institutions can work hand in hand with businesses to promote long-term environmental habits. The event involved practical activities, discussions on plastic waste management, and distribution of cleanup kits, aiming to instill a sense of accountability among students.

Bisleri, a leading name in packaged drinking water, continues to champion sustainability and community participation as reflected in this drive. Through such initiatives, Bisleri underlines its commitment to sustainable practices and community well-being, aiming to inspire future generations in Sikkim and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)