Scorpion Kicks and Overhead Shots Sweep FIFA Awards

Lizbeth Ovalle and Santiago Montiel were honored at the FIFA awards for their outstanding goals. Ovalle, playing for Tigres, executed a stunning scorpion kick, while Montiel showcased his skills with a long-distance overhead shot for Independiente. The awards ceremony took place in Doha, alongside other notable soccer events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 16-12-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 20:40 IST
Lizbeth Ovalle and Santiago Montiel were celebrated at the FIFA awards for their mesmerizing goals this season. Ovalle, recognized as the most expensive player in women's soccer, executed an exquisite scorpion kick while playing for Tigres, captivating fans worldwide.

Montiel's long-distance overhead shot for Independiente was equally impressive, earning both players the prestigious Marta and Puskas Awards respectively, as voted by fans. Their feats highlight the skill and artistry prevalent in modern football.

The FIFA ceremony, held in Doha, coincided with high-profile soccer events, reiterating the global appeal and significance of these annual accolades. Awards for best player and coach in men's and women's soccer were also anticipated, underscoring FIFA's commitment to celebrating excellence.

