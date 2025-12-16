Heavenly Garland: The Epic Vada Adornment for Lord Hanuman

For the eleventh consecutive year, the Anjaneyar temple's Lord Hanuman will be adorned with a unique garland crafted from 1.08 lakh vadas in honor of Hanuman Jayanti on December 19.

This standing idol of Lord Hanuman, which stands 18 feet tall and carved from a single stone, will be dressed in the elaborately prepared garland.

A group of 33 skilled artisans, led by R K Ramesh from Srirangam, have taken on the task of preparing this mammoth garland, utilizing vast quantities of ingredients, including 2,200 kg of urad dal powder and 600 liters of gingelly oil, to perfect the offering.

(With inputs from agencies.)