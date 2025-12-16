Left Menu

Akhnoor Celebrates National Pride with 108-Foot Tricolour Unveiling

Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha unveiled a 108-foot national flag in Akhnoor, symbolizing India's freedom and sacrifice. The ceremony honored martyrs and veterans of the 1965 and 1971 wars. The flag, a tribute to their valor, was supported by the Flag Foundation of India.

Updated: 16-12-2025 21:55 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha
In a significant gesture honoring India's storied history of valor, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday unveiled a 108-foot-high mast national flag at Kachrial in the Akhnoor border belt. Sinha emphasized that the tricolour symbolizes the nation's enduring values of freedom, self-respect, sacrifice, and martyrdom.

The lieutenant governor paid tribute to the martyrs and veterans of the 1965 and 1971 wars, recognizing their unparalleled courage and dedication to the nation. He further felicitated war veterans and 'veer naris,' saluting their immense contributions to defending India's sovereignty.

With Kachrial possessing both historical and sacred significance, Sinha congratulated Lieutenant General P K Mishra of the White Knight Corps for the initiative to install the towering national flag. The Flag Foundation of India's role in supporting this patriotic act was also specially acknowledged.

