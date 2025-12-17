Urban Jungle Drama: Leopard's Surprise Visit to Mandsaur
A leopard entered a populated area in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, leading to a successful rescue operation by forest officials. The leopard was tranquilized and captured before being released into the Gandhi Sagar forest. The incident highlighted the leopard's potential presence due to straying for prey, like stray dogs.
A leopard unexpectedly made its way into the bustling city of Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh, prompting a rescue mission on Wednesday by vigilant forest officials.
The big cat took refuge in the backyard of forest staffer Shiv Sharma's residence in Mayur Colony, causing alarm for the occupants and nearby residents.
After a detailed monitoring operation involving tranquilization, lead officers including Dr. Akash Valmiki and Dr. Sumit Patel ensured the safe capture and relocation of the leopard to its natural habitat in the Gandhi Sagar forest.
