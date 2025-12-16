Left Menu

Maharashtra Minister Faces Uphold of Conviction in 1995 Cheating Case

Maharashtra Sports Minister Manikrao Kokate's two-year jail term for a 1995 cheating and forgery case has been upheld by Nashik District Court. Kokate and his brother used false documents to acquire government quota flats, leading to charges of cheating and forgery under the Indian Penal Code.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 16-12-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 22:03 IST
In a significant legal development, Nashik District and Sessions Court upheld a two-year jail sentence against Maharashtra Sports Minister Manikrao Kokate, escalating a 1995 case where he was charged with cheating and forgery.

The court found Kokate guilty of acquiring flats under the state government's quota using false documents, deeming the acquisition a breach of norms. Although initially granted bail upon appeal, the conviction was reaffirmed.

This verdict has sparked attention, especially as it involves a sitting minister, with implications for political and legal accountability in government dealings.

