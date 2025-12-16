Maharashtra Minister Faces Uphold of Conviction in 1995 Cheating Case

In a significant legal development, Nashik District and Sessions Court upheld a two-year jail sentence against Maharashtra Sports Minister Manikrao Kokate, escalating a 1995 case where he was charged with cheating and forgery.

The court found Kokate guilty of acquiring flats under the state government's quota using false documents, deeming the acquisition a breach of norms. Although initially granted bail upon appeal, the conviction was reaffirmed.

This verdict has sparked attention, especially as it involves a sitting minister, with implications for political and legal accountability in government dealings.

