Karan Johar Bids Farewell to Dharmendra in 'Ikkis'

Karan Johar has offered his best wishes for the upcoming film 'Ikkis', which marks the final appearance of veteran actor Dharmendra. The film, directed by Sriram Raghavan, will depict the heroic story of Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, and is slated for a January 1, 2026 release.

Meanwhile, Johar's own production 'Tu Meri Main Tera', featuring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, is set to hit the screens on December 25. At the trailer launch, Johar expressed his excitement and respect for Dharmendra, as well as his friendship with Agastya Nanda, who stars in 'Ikkis'.

Despite stiff competition from Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' and James Cameron's 'Avatar: Fire and Ash', Johar remains optimistic about the festive release potential for 'Tu Meri Main Tera'. He insists that there is enough room for diverse films to succeed in theaters this Christmas season.

(With inputs from agencies.)