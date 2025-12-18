Left Menu

Ram Sutar: Master Sculptor Who Shaped India's Heritage Passes Away at 100

Renowned sculptor Ram Sutar, known for his monumental works like the Statue of Unity, passed away at 100. His art chronicled India's history and culture, earning him national acclaim and awards, including Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan. He leaves behind a legacy of iconic artistic contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai/Noida | Updated: 18-12-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 17:23 IST
Ram Sutar: Master Sculptor Who Shaped India's Heritage Passes Away at 100
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned sculptor Ram Sutar passed away at his Noida residence late Wednesday night, aged 100, following age-related illnesses. Famous for his monumental creations, such as the Statue of Unity and the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Parliament, Sutar's work reflected India's rich cultural heritage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief, praising Sutar's sculptures as powerful symbols of India's history. Sutar's celebrated career, spanning over seven decades, saw him honored with prestigious awards like the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan. His recent accolades included the Maharashtra Bhushan Puraskar.

Sutar's contributions not only immortalized national pride but also inspired countless artists. He remained active until his death, leaving an indelible mark on both Indian and global art through his mastery of bronze and stone. His legacy lives on through his family and protégés.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025