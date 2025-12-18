Ram Sutar: Master Sculptor Who Shaped India's Heritage Passes Away at 100

Renowned sculptor Ram Sutar passed away at his Noida residence late Wednesday night, aged 100, following age-related illnesses. Famous for his monumental creations, such as the Statue of Unity and the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Parliament, Sutar's work reflected India's rich cultural heritage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief, praising Sutar's sculptures as powerful symbols of India's history. Sutar's celebrated career, spanning over seven decades, saw him honored with prestigious awards like the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan. His recent accolades included the Maharashtra Bhushan Puraskar.

Sutar's contributions not only immortalized national pride but also inspired countless artists. He remained active until his death, leaving an indelible mark on both Indian and global art through his mastery of bronze and stone. His legacy lives on through his family and protégés.

