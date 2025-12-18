Empowering Women: Rajasthan's Saras Rajsakhi Fair Boosts Rural Economy

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma emphasized the significance of self-help groups in fortifying the rural economy and empowering women at the Saras Rajsakhi National Fair in Jawahar Kala Kendra.

Sharma, interacting with women self-help group members, highlighted how these collectives are driving economic independence for women, enabling them to contribute actively to national growth.

The fair, featuring around 300 stalls from 24 states, reflects effective policy implementation and provides rural artisans with broader market access, thus symbolizing the vision of a self-reliant Rajasthan and India.

