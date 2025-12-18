Left Menu

Empowering Women: Rajasthan's Saras Rajsakhi Fair Boosts Rural Economy

The Saras Rajsakhi National Fair in Rajasthan is a platform showcasing the role of women self-help groups in bolstering the rural economy and fostering women's empowerment. Inaugurated by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, the event highlights the fair's role in supporting rural artisans and widening market access for women entrepreneurs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 18-12-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 18:29 IST
Empowering Women: Rajasthan's Saras Rajsakhi Fair Boosts Rural Economy
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma emphasized the significance of self-help groups in fortifying the rural economy and empowering women at the Saras Rajsakhi National Fair in Jawahar Kala Kendra.

Sharma, interacting with women self-help group members, highlighted how these collectives are driving economic independence for women, enabling them to contribute actively to national growth.

The fair, featuring around 300 stalls from 24 states, reflects effective policy implementation and provides rural artisans with broader market access, thus symbolizing the vision of a self-reliant Rajasthan and India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025