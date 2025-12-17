Left Menu

Revamping Khadi: A Boost to Himachal's Rural Economy

Himachal Pradesh Industry Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan emphasized the importance of effectively implementing khadi and village industry programs. At a board meeting, discussions focused on employment generation and strengthening the rural economy through these industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 17-12-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 21:43 IST
Revamping Khadi: A Boost to Himachal's Rural Economy
Harshwardhan Chauhan
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Industry Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan underlined the critical need for the effective execution of programs linked to khadi and village industries.

He made these remarks while presiding over the 246th meeting of the Himachal Pradesh Khadi and Village Industries Board. Chauhan emphasized that these initiatives should prioritize employment creation and bolstering the rural economy, as highlighted in an official statement.

The meeting also entailed detailed discussions on various departmental and policy issues related to the board. Additionally, strategies to further fortify the khadi and village industries were thoroughly deliberated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025