Revamping Khadi: A Boost to Himachal's Rural Economy

Himachal Pradesh Industry Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan underlined the critical need for the effective execution of programs linked to khadi and village industries.

He made these remarks while presiding over the 246th meeting of the Himachal Pradesh Khadi and Village Industries Board. Chauhan emphasized that these initiatives should prioritize employment creation and bolstering the rural economy, as highlighted in an official statement.

The meeting also entailed detailed discussions on various departmental and policy issues related to the board. Additionally, strategies to further fortify the khadi and village industries were thoroughly deliberated.

(With inputs from agencies.)