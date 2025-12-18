Left Menu

The US 'anti-India' tariff policy has severely impacted Bhadohi's carpet industry, known as 'Carpet City.' Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticizes the Indian government's inaction and emphasizes the need to empower small businesses and artisans for economic recovery and preserving traditional crafts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 19:47 IST
Carpets and Consequences: How US Tariffs Unraveled Bhadohi's Legacy
  • India

In the shadow of US-imposed tariffs, Bhadohi's carpet industry, once India's 'Carpet City,' faces devastating economic consequences. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi underscores the issue, pointing out government neglect and a dire need for policy-driven support.

Gandhi's recent tour in Germany spotlighted Bhadohi's artisans who gifted him a handcrafted carpet, symbolizing centuries of skilled labor now under threat. The weavers' plight, compounded by government inaction, sees businesses migrating to neighboring countries.

Criticizing Prime Minister Modi's lack of response, Gandhi urges a strategic shift towards empowering small industries, crucial for economic revival and job creation, ensuring traditional crafts continue to contribute to India's identity and economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

