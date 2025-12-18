Kerala Film Festival Faces Setbacks Amid Bureaucratic Hurdles
The Kerala Chalachitra Academy decided not to screen six films at the IFFK after the Ministry of External Affairs raised concerns over national security. Despite permission for 180 out of 186 films, procedural and visa-related issues complicated matters, sparking public outrage and necessitating interventions from academy chairman Resul Pookutty.
- Country:
- India
The Kerala Chalachitra Academy has opted out of screening six films at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), following strong objections from the Ministry of External Affairs. The ministry had cautioned about potential national security risks and legal repercussions if the films were shown.
Chairing the Academy, Oscar winner Resul Pookutty explained that the decision was made independently, with no political motivations. He pointed out that despite state government insistence to screen all 19 films denied permission, procedural delays and a sudden change in visa requirements by the Ministry of Home Affairs complicated the festival's proceedings.
Pookutty engaged in fervent discussions with government officials to expedite clearance for the films. While 180 films were eventually approved, six did not get the green light. Pookutty highlighted the challenges posed by the new requirement for conference visas, which disrupted the usual process that previously permitted the use of business visas for foreign delegates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Senators Raise National Security Alarms Over DJI Drones
Hyderabad Connection: A Tale of Terror and National Security Concerns
Hyderabad Man's Involvement in Australian Beach Shooting Sparks National Security Concerns
US-China Research Ties: A Danger to National Security?
QUOTES-Reaction to Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai's guilty verdict in national security trial