Left Menu

Senators Raise National Security Alarms Over DJI Drones

Two U.S. senators have raised national security concerns about the use of Chinese-made DJI drones in U.S. government contracts and sensitive facilities. They have asked major construction companies to disclose their use of DJI drones, citing potential information risks to the Chinese government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 20:25 IST
Senators Raise National Security Alarms Over DJI Drones
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Two U.S. senators have expressed national security concerns about the deployment of Chinese-made DJI drones in government contracts and sensitive facilities. The senators, Maggie Hassan and Gary Peters, addressed letters to major construction companies, including Hensel Phelps, Brasfield & Gorrie, and Bechtel Corporation, seeking clarity on their usage of DJI drones.

The senators highlighted that the U.S. government regards DJI drones as potential threats to national security and has banned federal agencies or contractors from using them. They emphasized concerns that these drones could inadvertently transfer critical national security information to the Chinese government.

Despite these concerns, the construction companies and DJI have not responded to requests for comment. DJI, which commands a significant share of the U.S. commercial drone market, faces impending restrictions from the Federal Communications Commission. The senators have urged the companies to disclose details on their DJI drone usage by January 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025