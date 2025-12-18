Senators Raise National Security Alarms Over DJI Drones

Two U.S. senators have expressed national security concerns about the deployment of Chinese-made DJI drones in government contracts and sensitive facilities. The senators, Maggie Hassan and Gary Peters, addressed letters to major construction companies, including Hensel Phelps, Brasfield & Gorrie, and Bechtel Corporation, seeking clarity on their usage of DJI drones.

The senators highlighted that the U.S. government regards DJI drones as potential threats to national security and has banned federal agencies or contractors from using them. They emphasized concerns that these drones could inadvertently transfer critical national security information to the Chinese government.

Despite these concerns, the construction companies and DJI have not responded to requests for comment. DJI, which commands a significant share of the U.S. commercial drone market, faces impending restrictions from the Federal Communications Commission. The senators have urged the companies to disclose details on their DJI drone usage by January 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)