Left Menu

Haryana Marks Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th Martyrdom Year with Statewide Events

The Haryana Assembly passed a unanimous resolution to commemorate the 350th martyrdom year of Guru Tegh Bahadur. Celebratory events included a seminar, a marathon, and religious yatras, culminating in a grand congregation attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The government partnered with the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee to organize the events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-12-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 23:08 IST
Haryana Marks Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th Martyrdom Year with Statewide Events
Guru Tegh Bahadur
  • Country:
  • India

In an homage to cultural heritage, the Haryana Assembly inaugurated its Winter session by passing a resolution honoring the 350th martyrdom year of Guru Tegh Bahadur. Events were organized throughout the state to commemorate the revered Sikh guru's legacy.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mahipal Dhanda announced that, in collaboration with the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee, extensive programs were carried out, including a national seminar at Chaudhary Devi Lal University, the establishment of a university chair, and various religious processions, culminating in a grand congregation in Kurukshetra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the congregation, paying tribute to the Guru and unveiling a postage stamp, a commemorative coin, and a book. The assembly expressed appreciation for the public's enthusiastic involvement and the strong partnership with the religious committee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025