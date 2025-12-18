Haryana Marks Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th Martyrdom Year with Statewide Events

In an homage to cultural heritage, the Haryana Assembly inaugurated its Winter session by passing a resolution honoring the 350th martyrdom year of Guru Tegh Bahadur. Events were organized throughout the state to commemorate the revered Sikh guru's legacy.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mahipal Dhanda announced that, in collaboration with the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee, extensive programs were carried out, including a national seminar at Chaudhary Devi Lal University, the establishment of a university chair, and various religious processions, culminating in a grand congregation in Kurukshetra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the congregation, paying tribute to the Guru and unveiling a postage stamp, a commemorative coin, and a book. The assembly expressed appreciation for the public's enthusiastic involvement and the strong partnership with the religious committee.

