Celebrating Courage: Goa Liberation Day's Historic Impact
Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorated Goa Liberation Day, marking a pivotal moment in India's history when Operation Vijay freed Goa from Portuguese rule in 1961. He honored the freedom fighters whose indomitable spirit and sacrifices continue to inspire progress in Goa today.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the sacrifices of freedom fighters during Goa Liberation Day on Friday. He emphasized that their courage marks a pivotal chapter in India's historical journey, calling it a beacon of inspiration for ongoing progress in Goa.
Marking the historic Operation Vijay of 1961, Goa Liberation Day is celebrated annually on December 19. The operation was a decisive action by Indian armed forces to end Portuguese control over Goa, thus embedding an indelible legacy in the nation's timeline.
Modi's remarks on X highlighted the indomitable spirit of freedom fighters who refused to accept injustice, focusing on how their sacrifices spur contemporary initiatives for Goa's development.
(With inputs from agencies.)