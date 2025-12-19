Celebrating Courage: Goa Liberation Day's Historic Impact

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the sacrifices of freedom fighters during Goa Liberation Day on Friday. He emphasized that their courage marks a pivotal chapter in India's historical journey, calling it a beacon of inspiration for ongoing progress in Goa.

Marking the historic Operation Vijay of 1961, Goa Liberation Day is celebrated annually on December 19. The operation was a decisive action by Indian armed forces to end Portuguese control over Goa, thus embedding an indelible legacy in the nation's timeline.

Modi's remarks on X highlighted the indomitable spirit of freedom fighters who refused to accept injustice, focusing on how their sacrifices spur contemporary initiatives for Goa's development.

(With inputs from agencies.)