DIVINE's 'Walking On Water': An Anthem of Resilience

Rapper DIVINE releases his fifth studio album 'Walking On Water', capturing his journey from Mumbai's streets to the global hip-hop stage. Featuring collaborations with notable artists, it's a profound blend of spiritual depth and street authenticity, solidifying his status in the music world.

Updated: 19-12-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 15:47 IST
DIVINE
  • Country:
  • India

Rapper and songwriter DIVINE has dropped his fifth studio album, 'Walking On Water', a powerful 16-track collection chronicling his rise from Mumbai's streets to international hip-hop fame.

Featuring tracks like 'Kohinoor', 'Baazigar', and 'Mirchi', DIVINE first captured attention in 2015 with 'Mere Gully Mein'. This new album represents his most comprehensive artistic endeavor, weaving spirituality with street-tough tales and showcasing his unmistakable swagger.

'Walking On Water', released via Gully Gang, includes collaborators like Hanumankind, Gurinder Gill, and MC Altaf. The album combines bold Bollywood reinterpretations with contemporary hip-hop, illustrating a journey of growth and reflection, echoed in DIVINE's statement as a testament to survival and cultural celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

