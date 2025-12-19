Left Menu

Land-For-Job Scam: CBI Submits Final Verification in High-Profile Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has submitted its final verification report regarding the accused in the high-profile land-for-job scam involving Lalu Prasad Yadav and others. The court recorded that five of the accused are deceased, and further deliberations are set for January 9.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 18:06 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) submitted its final verification report on Friday in the high-profile land-for-job scam. The report, presented before Special CBI Judge Vishal Gogne, addresses the allegations against Lalu Prasad Yadav and others.

The verification report reveals that five out of the 103 accused are deceased. Consequently, the court has abated proceedings against these individuals. Scheduled for January 9, the court will announce further orders.

Previously, the court had extended the CBI's deadline for filing verification reports in the case. The charges involve appointments made during Lalu Prasad Yadav's tenure as Railway Minister in exchange for land acquired in the names of his family members, a claim he denies and views as politically motivated.

