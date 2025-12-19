Congress Launches 'Raijor Congress' to Shape Assam's Future

The Congress party has kicked off a sweeping outreach initiative named 'Raijor Podulit, Raijor Congress' aimed at directly involving Assam's citizens in its manifesto creation process. The effort, timed ahead of the next year's assembly elections, promotes a grassroots approach to policy-making.

According to Assam state party president Gaurav Gogoi, the consultations will begin by addressing pivotal issues in the higher education sector such as quality, research, and innovation. The initiative seeks guidance from a broad base, emphasizing the link between education and human resource development.

A systematic approach will be adopted with five field teams canvassing the state using buses to gather insights across regions. Additionally, digital platforms and 'Aspiration Boxes' are being deployed to ensure wide-ranging citizen participation to craft an inclusive roadmap for Assam's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)