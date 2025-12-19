Left Menu

Congress Launches 'Raijor Congress' to Shape Assam's Future

The Congress has initiated a comprehensive outreach program named 'Raijor Podulit, Raijor Congress' in Assam to engage citizens and gather input for a people-driven manifesto. The campaign focuses on higher education improvements and includes digital platforms and 'Aspiration Boxes' for inclusive public participation.

The Congress party has kicked off a sweeping outreach initiative named 'Raijor Podulit, Raijor Congress' aimed at directly involving Assam's citizens in its manifesto creation process. The effort, timed ahead of the next year's assembly elections, promotes a grassroots approach to policy-making.

According to Assam state party president Gaurav Gogoi, the consultations will begin by addressing pivotal issues in the higher education sector such as quality, research, and innovation. The initiative seeks guidance from a broad base, emphasizing the link between education and human resource development.

A systematic approach will be adopted with five field teams canvassing the state using buses to gather insights across regions. Additionally, digital platforms and 'Aspiration Boxes' are being deployed to ensure wide-ranging citizen participation to craft an inclusive roadmap for Assam's future.

