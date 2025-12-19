Goa Liberation Day: Celebrating Courage and Culture

On Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended heartfelt greetings to the people of Goa as they celebrated Goa Liberation Day. In a public message shared on platform X, he commended the state's historic resistance and celebrated its reintegration with India.

Adityanath's message paid tribute to the 'immortal heroes' who dismantled colonial dominance, expressing hopes for continued cultural growth and self-respect in Goa. The Chief Minister acknowledged the unyielding spirit that drove the state's liberation efforts.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also marked the occasion by honoring the brave soldiers of 'Operation Vijay' in 1961, whose valor and supreme sacrifice freed Goa from Portuguese control. Their courage, Maurya stated, strengthens India's integrity even today. December 19th is annually celebrated as Goa Liberation Day to commemorate these historic achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)