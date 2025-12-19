Left Menu

Goa Liberation Day: Celebrating Courage and Culture

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya extended greetings on Goa Liberation Day, celebrating the historic 1961 Operation Vijay. They paid homage to the bravery and sacrifice of soldiers who liberated Goa from Portuguese rule, uniting the state with India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 19-12-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 16:39 IST
Goa Liberation Day: Celebrating Courage and Culture
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended heartfelt greetings to the people of Goa as they celebrated Goa Liberation Day. In a public message shared on platform X, he commended the state's historic resistance and celebrated its reintegration with India.

Adityanath's message paid tribute to the 'immortal heroes' who dismantled colonial dominance, expressing hopes for continued cultural growth and self-respect in Goa. The Chief Minister acknowledged the unyielding spirit that drove the state's liberation efforts.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also marked the occasion by honoring the brave soldiers of 'Operation Vijay' in 1961, whose valor and supreme sacrifice freed Goa from Portuguese control. Their courage, Maurya stated, strengthens India's integrity even today. December 19th is annually celebrated as Goa Liberation Day to commemorate these historic achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025