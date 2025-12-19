Left Menu

Dhurandhar: A Quantum Leap in Indian Cinema

Ram Gopal Varma lauds Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar,' calling it a transformative milestone in Indian cinema. The film, starring Ranveer Singh and others, focuses on intelligence operations set against major historical events. Dhar expresses gratitude, highlighting Varma's influence on his filmmaking approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-12-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 17:13 IST
Renowned filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has hailed 'Dhurandhar,' directed by Aditya Dhar, as a groundbreaking advancement in Indian cinema. Varma, famous for movies like 'Satya' and 'Rangeela,' praised Dhar's film for redefining storytelling through its bold vision and execution.

'Dhurandhar' stars a lineup including Ranveer Singh and delves into covert intelligence operations amid significant historical attacks, such as the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. The film's box office performance has been remarkable, already surpassing Rs 500 crore domestically and Rs 700 crore globally.

Aditya Dhar responded to the praise by discussing how Varma's impactful style influenced his own cinematic journey, expressing his gratitude and sense of validation. Produced by B62 Studios and Jio Studios, 'Dhurandhar' promises a transformative viewing experience without diluting its rooted essence.

