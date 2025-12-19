Miral Unveils Impact Fund to Propel Abu Dhabi's Sustainable Future

Miral, a spearhead in creating immersive experiences in Abu Dhabi, has introduced the Miral Impact Fund in collaboration with the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma'an, a pivotal channel for social contributions in the region. The fund reinforces Miral's dedication to societal impact and enhances Ma'an's role in sustainable responsibility initiatives throughout the community.

The fund is strategically designed to act as a catalyst for responsible growth and community enrichment, addressing focal areas such as Conservation, Art & Culture, Health & Wellbeing, and Education & Skills Development. This initiative underscores Miral's commitment to driving long-term value and a sustainable future in line with Abu Dhabi's evolving priorities. Furthermore, it opens a transparent avenue for corporate and community collaboration.

Guided by a comprehensive governance structure, the Miral Impact Fund invites wider participation from partners and individuals to engage in its mission. Contributions and project proposals can be facilitated through the fund's dedicated platform, echoing a collective effort towards a sustainable and inclusive Abu Dhabi.

