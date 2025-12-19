NABARD Retirees Demand Pension Justice

Retirees of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) initiated a protest on Friday, highlighting dissatisfaction with prolonged delays in pension revisions and post-retirement benefits.

The All India NABARD Retired Employees Welfare Association (AINREWA), representing over 3,500 retirees, criticized what they see as government and management failure to address their longstanding demands.

Key issues include the lack of pension revision for those who retired before November 1, 2017, the exclusion of NABARD-recruited pensioners from recent revisions, and the non-implementation of approved family pension updates, which continues to affect many elderly pensioners.

As a protest measure, memoranda were submitted to the NABARD Chairman and the Board of Directors, with further demonstrations planned, including a potential dharna before Parliament and a hunger strike.

