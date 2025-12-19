Ukraine's Bold Drone Strike on Russian Shadow Fleet Tanker

Ukraine has made headlines by targeting a Russian shadow fleet oil tanker, Qendil, in the Mediterranean Sea using aerial drones, marking the first strike of its kind, as confirmed by an official on Friday.

Located off the coast of Libya, the attack inflicted critical damage to the vessel. Ukraine's strategic expansion of drone use against Russian oil shipment networks has been on the rise this year.

The operation underscores Kyiv's increasing capabilities to disrupt Russian oil exports and counter the revenue streams funding the ongoing conflict despite Western sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)