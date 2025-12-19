Left Menu

Ukraine's Bold Drone Strike on Russian Shadow Fleet Tanker

Ukraine has successfully targeted a Russian 'shadow fleet' oil tanker, the Qendil, using aerial drones in the Mediterranean Sea. The attack showcases Kyiv's escalating offensive on Russian oil transport routes. The operation indicates a strategic expansion in Ukraine's use of drones to disrupt Russia's oil export network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 20:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine has made headlines by targeting a Russian shadow fleet oil tanker, Qendil, in the Mediterranean Sea using aerial drones, marking the first strike of its kind, as confirmed by an official on Friday.

Located off the coast of Libya, the attack inflicted critical damage to the vessel. Ukraine's strategic expansion of drone use against Russian oil shipment networks has been on the rise this year.

The operation underscores Kyiv's increasing capabilities to disrupt Russian oil exports and counter the revenue streams funding the ongoing conflict despite Western sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

