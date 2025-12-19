Unity in Drone Defense: Ukraine and Poland Solidify Alliance
During a visit to Warsaw, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy offered to help Poland develop anti-drone technology. Despite rising tension, both nations emphasized unity in security against Russian threats. Political analysts see this visit as a step towards strengthening relationships amidst local political divides.
Ukraine is extending a hand to Poland in developing anti-drone technology, as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized unity in security matters during his recent Warsaw visit. With President Karol Nawrocki, he highlighted the countries' solidarity, a vital need with the rising far-right tensions in Poland.
Offering consultations, Zelenskiy stated, "We know how to defend ourselves from every existing type of Russian drone," pointing out Kyiv's potential to assist not just with aerial defenses but also maritime security. He invited Nawrocki to Ukraine to witness their defense manufacturing capabilities firsthand.
The urgency for drone defense has heightened since Russian drones intruded into NATO's eastern flank. Nawrocki and Zelenskiy's cooperation underscores regional unity, portraying a collaborative defense strategy against Moscow as pivotal, even as domestic politics cause friction.
(With inputs from agencies.)
