Gulveer Singh Gears Up for Asian Games via Tata Steel World 25K

Gulveer Singh, India's national long-distance record holder, is set to defend his title at the Tata Steel World 25K in Kolkata. This race serves as a key preparation for the upcoming Asian Games. Singh aims to enhance his timings and assess his capacity for the continental event in Japan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-12-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 20:13 IST
Gulveer Singh
  • Country:
  • India

India's long-distance running sensation, Gulveer Singh, is gearing up for the Asian Games with a crucial test at the Tata Steel World 25K in Kolkata. The race will help evaluate his lung capacity, a step in his journey towards a golden performance in Japan.

Gulveer, who boasts national records in the 10,000m, 5,000m, and 3,000m, has consistently proven his mettle on the track. Fresh from a golden double at the Asian Championships in Baku, he now sets his sights on defending his title in Kolkata.

Born in Uttar Pradesh and discovered by coach Yunus Khan, Singh is focused on relentless training over records, aiming for personal growth and national pride. His performance in Kolkata, against a backdrop of rising Indian athletics, promises to be a defining moment in his career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

