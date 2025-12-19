Left Menu

French Farmers' Uprising: A Call for a Christmas Truce Amid Protests

The French government has urged a Christmas truce with protesting farmers who have been blocking roads and dumping manure over cattle disease policies and a trade deal. The farmers demand a response from the Prime Minister regarding their concerns before deciding on further actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 20:45 IST
French Farmers' Uprising: A Call for a Christmas Truce Amid Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The French government on Friday urged demonstrators to pause protests for a Christmas truce amid ongoing farmer unrest. They're objecting to the government's handling of cattle lumpy skin disease and a contentious trade deal with Mercosur.

Farmers have staged disruptive protests, including road blockades and manure dumping, reflecting their frustration. Gatherings have even occurred near President Macron's residence, with symbolic gestures like placing a coffin marked "RIP Agri" and expressing opposition to the Mercosur deal.

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu engaged in talks with farm unions, seeking resolutions. While some union leaders expressed disappointment, they await a crucial letter from the Prime Minister detailing responses to their issues, which will influence their decision on suspending the protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025