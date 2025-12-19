French Farmers' Uprising: A Call for a Christmas Truce Amid Protests
The French government has urged a Christmas truce with protesting farmers who have been blocking roads and dumping manure over cattle disease policies and a trade deal. The farmers demand a response from the Prime Minister regarding their concerns before deciding on further actions.
The French government on Friday urged demonstrators to pause protests for a Christmas truce amid ongoing farmer unrest. They're objecting to the government's handling of cattle lumpy skin disease and a contentious trade deal with Mercosur.
Farmers have staged disruptive protests, including road blockades and manure dumping, reflecting their frustration. Gatherings have even occurred near President Macron's residence, with symbolic gestures like placing a coffin marked "RIP Agri" and expressing opposition to the Mercosur deal.
Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu engaged in talks with farm unions, seeking resolutions. While some union leaders expressed disappointment, they await a crucial letter from the Prime Minister detailing responses to their issues, which will influence their decision on suspending the protests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
