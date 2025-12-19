Goa Zilla Parishad Elections: Key Parties and Candidates in Focus
Elections for 50 Zilla Parishad seats across Goa will occur on Saturday. Over eight lakh voters will partake in this democratic exercise. A total of 226 candidates are competing, with parties like BJP, Congress, GFP, and AAP contesting seats. The Congress and GFP have formed an alliance.
- Country:
- India
The stage is set for the Zilla Parishad elections in Goa, with polls scheduled for Saturday. Voters will cast their ballots at 1,284 booths from 8 am, participating in one of the state's most important local elections.
A total of 226 candidates are vying for the 50 seats up for grabs, split nearly evenly between the North and South Goa districts. The competition is stiff, with BJP contesting 40 seats and its ally three more. Congress is eyeing victory in 36 constituencies, while AAP has thrown its hat into 42 rings. The GFP is contesting nine seats, while 62 independents add to the vibrancy of this electoral contest.
The Congress has teamed up with the GFP to better its chances. Campaigning concluded on December 18, with influential figures like Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal rallying support for their respective parties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Goa
- Zilla Parishad
- elections
- politics
- BJP
- Congress
- AAP
- GFP
- Goa elections
- voters
ALSO READ
DOJ acknowledges to Congress that Epstein files release is incomplete, expects additional disclosures by end of year, reports AP.
Nitin Nabin's New Role: Strengthening BJP's Roots
Nitin Nabin Takes Charge as BJP Working President
Tamil Nadu BJP Leader Criticizes DMK Double Standards
Gorakhpur's Transformation Under BJP's 'Double-Engine' Governance