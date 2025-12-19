Goa Zilla Parishad Elections: Key Parties and Candidates in Focus

The stage is set for the Zilla Parishad elections in Goa, with polls scheduled for Saturday. Voters will cast their ballots at 1,284 booths from 8 am, participating in one of the state's most important local elections.

A total of 226 candidates are vying for the 50 seats up for grabs, split nearly evenly between the North and South Goa districts. The competition is stiff, with BJP contesting 40 seats and its ally three more. Congress is eyeing victory in 36 constituencies, while AAP has thrown its hat into 42 rings. The GFP is contesting nine seats, while 62 independents add to the vibrancy of this electoral contest.

The Congress has teamed up with the GFP to better its chances. Campaigning concluded on December 18, with influential figures like Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal rallying support for their respective parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)