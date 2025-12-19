Left Menu

From Forest to Finance: The Digital Tokenization of China's Treasures

On Hainan Island, rare Huanghuali trees are photographed to convert them into digital tokens. This initiative, led by Zhao Xiaobao of Dongfang Yilin, marks a novel venture in real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, aiming to revitalize the forestry sector. The digital asset model extends beyond trees to include tea and baijiu liquor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 20:44 IST
From Forest to Finance: The Digital Tokenization of China's Treasures

In a groundbreaking venture on the tropical island of Hainan, rare Huanghuali trees, known for their exquisite wood, are being digitized as tokens, aiming to boost the cash-strapped forestry industry. Dongfang Yilin's Zhao Xiaobao leads the initiative, projecting substantial capital from tradeable asset tokens.

This novel approach is not limited to trees. High-value Chinese goods, including premium teas and baijiu liquor, are entering the digital realm, expanding potential investment avenues.

While the demand for such tokens is still nascent, and regulatory landscape complex, especially in mainland China, Hong Kong continues to position itself as a hub for digital asset innovation, despite mainland authorities' cautious outlook on similar ventures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025