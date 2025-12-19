From Forest to Finance: The Digital Tokenization of China's Treasures

In a groundbreaking venture on the tropical island of Hainan, rare Huanghuali trees, known for their exquisite wood, are being digitized as tokens, aiming to boost the cash-strapped forestry industry. Dongfang Yilin's Zhao Xiaobao leads the initiative, projecting substantial capital from tradeable asset tokens.

This novel approach is not limited to trees. High-value Chinese goods, including premium teas and baijiu liquor, are entering the digital realm, expanding potential investment avenues.

While the demand for such tokens is still nascent, and regulatory landscape complex, especially in mainland China, Hong Kong continues to position itself as a hub for digital asset innovation, despite mainland authorities' cautious outlook on similar ventures.

