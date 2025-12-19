From Forest to Finance: The Digital Tokenization of China's Treasures
On Hainan Island, rare Huanghuali trees are photographed to convert them into digital tokens. This initiative, led by Zhao Xiaobao of Dongfang Yilin, marks a novel venture in real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, aiming to revitalize the forestry sector. The digital asset model extends beyond trees to include tea and baijiu liquor.
In a groundbreaking venture on the tropical island of Hainan, rare Huanghuali trees, known for their exquisite wood, are being digitized as tokens, aiming to boost the cash-strapped forestry industry. Dongfang Yilin's Zhao Xiaobao leads the initiative, projecting substantial capital from tradeable asset tokens.
This novel approach is not limited to trees. High-value Chinese goods, including premium teas and baijiu liquor, are entering the digital realm, expanding potential investment avenues.
While the demand for such tokens is still nascent, and regulatory landscape complex, especially in mainland China, Hong Kong continues to position itself as a hub for digital asset innovation, despite mainland authorities' cautious outlook on similar ventures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China Eases Rare-Earth Export Controls Amid Global Pressure
China Advocates Stability and Safety in Bangladesh's Upcoming Elections
Tech Stocks Rebound While Nike Struggles Amid China Sales Slump
Tech Surges as Nike Stumbles on China Sales; Futures Indicate Mixed Open
Tech Stocks Surge as Nike Stumbles Amid China Sales Weakness