Left Menu

Kharge Emphasizes Unity, Offers Chadar at Ajmer Dargah

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized India's true strength in unity, democracy, and the Constitution, as he presented a chadar at Ajmer Sharif Dargah for the Urs of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. The event underscored the teachings of love and harmony in today's world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 19:40 IST
Kharge Emphasizes Unity, Offers Chadar at Ajmer Dargah
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has highlighted the importance of safeguarding 'Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb', brotherhood, and the Constitution, declaring these as India's core strengths.

Kharge spoke during a ceremony where he offered a ceremonial 'chadar' at Ajmer Sharif Dargah for the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. The Congress chief considered it a fortune to participate on behalf of himself and the Congress Party.

Emphasizing the relevance of Khwaja Gharib Nawaz's teachings, Kharge called for peace, love, social harmony, and unity across India, as several Congress leaders joined in the occasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025