Kharge Emphasizes Unity, Offers Chadar at Ajmer Dargah

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has highlighted the importance of safeguarding 'Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb', brotherhood, and the Constitution, declaring these as India's core strengths.

Kharge spoke during a ceremony where he offered a ceremonial 'chadar' at Ajmer Sharif Dargah for the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. The Congress chief considered it a fortune to participate on behalf of himself and the Congress Party.

Emphasizing the relevance of Khwaja Gharib Nawaz's teachings, Kharge called for peace, love, social harmony, and unity across India, as several Congress leaders joined in the occasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)