India score 231 for 5 against South Africa in the fifth and final T20 International in Ahmedabad.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 19-12-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 20:55 IST
India score 231 for 5 against South Africa in the fifth and final T20 International in Ahmedabad.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- South Africa
- Ahmedabad
- T20 International
- cricket
- match
- score
- batsmen
- series
- target
ALSO READ
India beat South Africa by 30 runs in Ahmedabad to clinch five-match T20I series 3-1.
South Africa vs India: Thrilling Cricket Showdown
Maharashtra CM Honours Visually Impaired Women's Cricket Team for Historic Triumph
Barcelona Scores Big: Top Beneficiary in Women's Euro 2025 Club Payments
Jharkhand's Historic Triumph: A Cricketing Milestone