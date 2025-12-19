TTD Offers Subsidized Religious Essentials to Promote Hindu Dharma

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) announced initiatives to supply Hindu temples with religious essentials at subsidized rates, reinforcing its commitment to promoting Sanatana Hindu Dharma.

The TTD will offer public address systems, umbrellas, sesha vastram, and idols, including stone and panchaloha (five-metal) idols, to various Hindu institutions. A substantial 90 percent subsidy is available on public address systems for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) applicants.

Additional benefits include free stone idols of Sri Venkateswara Swamy and Sri Padmavathi Ammavaru in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for SC and ST beneficiaries. Other temples and religious entities like mutts and ashrams can avail stones idols at reduced costs through recommendation letters from relevant authorities.

