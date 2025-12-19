Left Menu

TTD Offers Subsidized Religious Essentials to Promote Hindu Dharma

The TTD is providing subsidized public address systems, umbrellas, sesha vastram, and idols to Hindu temples to promote Sanatana Hindu Dharma. Significant discounts are available for SC and ST applicants, with specific benefits for institutions in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati(Ap) | Updated: 19-12-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 20:41 IST
TTD Offers Subsidized Religious Essentials to Promote Hindu Dharma
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) announced initiatives to supply Hindu temples with religious essentials at subsidized rates, reinforcing its commitment to promoting Sanatana Hindu Dharma.

The TTD will offer public address systems, umbrellas, sesha vastram, and idols, including stone and panchaloha (five-metal) idols, to various Hindu institutions. A substantial 90 percent subsidy is available on public address systems for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) applicants.

Additional benefits include free stone idols of Sri Venkateswara Swamy and Sri Padmavathi Ammavaru in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for SC and ST beneficiaries. Other temples and religious entities like mutts and ashrams can avail stones idols at reduced costs through recommendation letters from relevant authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025